The Franklin Lions Club, Franklin Civic Club, Franklin Development Corporation, Franklin Fire Relief Association and the Franklin business community invite the public to visit their city this coming weekend for the 44th annual Catfish Derby Days celebration.

Activities are being offered July 26-28 in Minnesota’s Catfishin’ Capital, with the highlight of the weekend – the catfish fishing contest – set to open at 3 p.m. Friday. The fee to register for the contest, which must be done at city hall before one starts fishing, is $10. Those 12 and under may compete in the contest for $5. The contest is scheduled to end at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Another big part of Catfish Derby Days is the queen contest and variety show, which is being held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Mountain Elementary School. Three candidates, Carole Gruendemann, Bella Harmoning and Talia McCorquodale, will be competing for the crown.

Carole Gruendemann is the daughter of Corey and Joy Gruendemann. As a student, she has been involved in the volleyball program. Her hobbies include photography, woodworking, reading, hunting, four-wheeling, running, gardening and baking. Looking to her future, she plans to go to college to pursue something to do with children. During the program, Gruendemann will demonstrate her passions for photography and woodworking.

Bella Harmoning is the daughter of Joel and Linda Harmoning. As a student, Harmoning is involved in basketball, volleyball, the blood drive committee, the student athlete leadership team and she helps at Little Cougar volleyball camps and youth basketball tournaments. Outside of school, she also serves at her church. Harmoning’s hobbies and interests include basketball, volleyball, hanging out with her friends, shopping, doing hair, nails and make-up, babysitting, working with kids, drawing, painting, spending time with family, camping, kayaking and telling jokes and stories. She plans to further her education studying cosmetology. For the talent portion of the program, Harmoning will play the drums.

Talia McCorquodale is the daughter of Bill and Beth McCorquodale. As a student, she has been involved in National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl and SADD. Her hobbies include baking, shopping, playing with dogs, hanging out with friends and family, going to the lake and watching “Grey’s Anatomy.” McCorquodale plans to attend medical school to become a surgeon. For her talent, McCorquodale will do a baking presentation.

Other activities being held include:

• The Franklin Fire and Rescue 5K, which is Saturday, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and an 8:30 a.m. race start.

• The Kiss the Catfish contest Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

• The kids parade Sunday at 1 p.m.

• The grand parade Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m.

A complete list of events can be found on the Catfish Derby Days Facebook Page.

All are invited to Franklin for Catfish Derby Days.