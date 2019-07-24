RiverView Health will host an education course for individuals interested in basic first aid. The program, developed by the American Heart Association, is open to the public. Participants in this First Aid Course will learn to provide first aid for acute injuries and sudden illnesses such as burns, bites, poisoning, and seizures.

The four-hour class will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 pm to 10 pm at the RiverView Home Care building, 721 South Minnesota Street, Crookston. The cost of the class, including the book and card, is $45. The American Heart Association is not responsible for any fees charged for this course.

The class is an American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center affiliated course. Contracted Community Training Centers (CTCs) and their affiliated sites are the only facilities permitted to offer AHA courses to the public and professionals through their affiliated instructors and programs.

To register or for more information on this class or other courses offered through the CTC, call 218-281-9405 or 1-800-743-6551, extension 9405.

The American Heart Association strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in all AHA courses and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the AHA. Any fees charged for such a course, except for a portion of fees needed for AHA course material, do not represent income to the AHA.