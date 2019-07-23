The Milroy Irish baseball team's post season is scheduled to begin this Wednesday (July 24) at Irish Yard when it starts a best of three series against Lakefield. The region seedings were held July 22, with the Irish receiving the number one seed in the bracket.



Luverne received the second seed followed by Windom, Fairmont, Pipestone, Hadley, Jackson and Lakefield.



Wednesday's game is set to start at 7:30 p.m., with the second game at Lakefield Friday (July 26). If necessary, game three would be played Sunday (July 28) at 2 p.m. at Irish Yard.



The Irish finished the regular season as Gopher League champions with a 17-1 record. The team had a 22-5 overall record.