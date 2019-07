The public is invited to attend the dedication and ribbon cutting open house for the Orrin S. Estebo Career Development and Training Center.

The event is being held today (July 22) from 1-4 p.m. at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls.

The program will be in the PAC and will start at 1 p.m.

An open house will follow.

Appetizers and cookies will be served.

Learn more about the center at redwoodareaschools.com.