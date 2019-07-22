How fitting that April Waters, Rehab Services, was recently named RiverView’s Employee of the Month for April!

Waters, MOTR/L, has worked at RiverView for the past five years. She is an outpatient pediatric therapist but also works on the Inpatient Unit and with the Occupational Health Team to help with pre-work screens for local companies, work abilities, and functional capacity evaluations. She sees patients in Crookston and East Grand Forks.

Born and raised in Langdon, ND, Waters received her Masters of Occupational Therapy in 2013 from the University of North Dakota. She received her Autism Certificate in 2018.

Waters has lived in Grand Forks for the past 12 years. She and her husband of six years, Brent, have a daughter, Haven (4), and are expecting twin boys in October.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, four wheeling, being outdoors, and crafting.

Of her Employee of the Month honor, she said: “I enjoy working at RiverView Health, and having the opportunity to work with the families in the area. I am honored and appreciative of

being named the EOM. In addition, I am appreciative of being recognized for the hard work and dedication I have for my job at RiverView Health.’’