The Redwood Falls Sportsman’s Club will be hosting a certification class for DNR firearms safety instructors Aug. 4, 2019 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The class will take place at the Sportsman’s club range located at 34813 Laser Avenue in rural Redwood Falls.

This class is to become a certified volunteer instructor to teach DNR firearms safety. The certification will allow those who are certified to teach the classroom and online firearms safety course and field day.

To be certified one must be at least 18 years old and must pass a background check.

Application forms are available on the DNR Web site.

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979 is required to have a firearms safety certificate to purchase a license to hunt with a firearm.

Following the instructor certification class, there will be an online youth field day for those who have completed the course.

To save a seat at the training session contact Jen Mueller, regional training officer, by e-mailing Jennifer.mueller @state.mn.us.

For more information visit www.dnr.state.mn.us.

