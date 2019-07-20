July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Americans landing on the moon.

Summer Reading is in full swing! We’ve had a lot of interesting programs and activities. Last week we had the Zoo Man here and let me tell you it was a blast! One hundred and fifty-six people attended and got to see three different snakes and some turtles.

The reading program officially ends on July 31, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still visit and read some more books before school starts.

This month’s movie night will take place Friday, July 26 at 6 p.m. The movie will be “Wonder Park.” As always admission is free and there will be popcorn and punch.

Story time is always on Fridays at 10 a.m., year round, regardless of the weather. Any ages are welcome and we always do a fun activity.

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Americans landing on the moon. The library will have a presenter that day who will discuss how those astronauts got there. This is on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

There will be another StoryWalk in South Park from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25.

The library’s funding comes from two main sources: the City of Sleepy Eye and Brown County. The city contributes about 90% while the county is at 10%. Over the past three years, I, along with the other four Brown County librarians, have approached the commissioners each August to ask for a 5% increase in county funding for libraries. We have been very fortunate that they have agreed to these 5% increases. We will be doing this again on August 19. Usually at these types of budget meetings two or three people show up. That is not the case when it comes to libraries. We usually have 40 to 50 people show up in support of the increase we are asking for. If you would like to show your support that day, I’d greatly appreciate it.