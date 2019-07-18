Donald Hutt, of Boyd, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home in Boyd at the age of 84.

Donald Richard Hutt was born June 7, 1935 at Estelline, SD the son of Joe and Bena (Mulder) Hutt. He was baptized at First Congregational Church in Estelline, SD on March 29, 1956. He graduated from Estelline High School in 1954. Don was united in marriage with Helen Grinager on June 10, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyd, MN. They lived in Estelline until 1957 when they moved to a farm near Boyd. He farmed with his brother-in-law, Palmer, until 1966. When they moved into town he did carpentry work for a year and a half. Don worked in the petroleum business with Jim Ronning before starting Hutt Oil in 1970. He was on the Boyd Fire Dept. for 39 years and had served as Fire Chief. He was the mayor of Boyd, active on the Boyd Good Time Days Committee, the Rod & Gun Club, and Booster Club. Don was active at Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as president, trustee, deacon, and vice chair. Don was an avid Twins fan, enjoyed stock car races, watching his grandsons do lawn mower pulls, hunting, and going to Pelican Lake. Don's grandchildren were his pride and joy. He thoroughly enjoyed watching all of them compete in various sport activities.

You could always find him sitting along the mats cheering on Joseph and Mason during their many years of wrestling. He also loved when spring came around as it meant he would get to park along the softball fields and watch Katie play softball, as the game of ball-whether it was baseball or softball, was his favorite!

He is survived by his wife Helen; two sons: Douglas and David (Mavis) Hutt all of Boyd; three grandchildren: Joseph (Kirsten) Hutt, Katie (Matthew) Boettger and Mason (girlfriend Michelle) Hutt; great-grandson, Cohett Hutt; sister, Marge Sylvis; Helen’s siblings: Alice Beattie, Jerry Grinager, Diane Ruether, and Ruby (Ed) Pacheco; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Lynn Janel Hutt; his in-laws: Melvin (Petra) Grinager; brother, Melvin (Esther) Hutt; brother-in-law, Jerry Sylvis; Helen’s siblings: Helmer (Vivian) Grinager, Benny (Leone) Grinager, Millie (Rueben) Larson, Palmer (Dona) Grinager, Betty Hermanson Grinager, LuVerne (Joanne) Grinager, John Beattie, Jerry Thaler, Don Ruether, and Verlan Grinager. Arrangements with Lynner Funeral Home of Clarkfield.

