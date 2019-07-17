Home Cemetery Board members met at the cemetery on Monday evening, July 8, with newly elected board directors and officers.

Home Cemetery Board members met at the cemetery on Monday evening, July 8, with newly elected board directors and officers. Pictured are new board directors Karen Turbes and Dale Evers, and Vice Chair Ralph Grundmeyer. Back: Chairman Don Domeier, Secretary June Streich, Treasurer Jane Fischer, and Grounds Keeper Matt Ibberson. Turbes and Evers replaced outgoing board members Zeke Gehrke and Charles Romberg. Gehrke had served as Chairman and Domeier was elected to the position at the board’s annual meeting in May.