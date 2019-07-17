The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a crop dusting pilot made an emergency landing in Richland County and damaged a telephone pole.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a crop dusting pilot made an emergency landing in Richland County and damaged a telephone pole.

The patrol says the FAA is investigating the incident which happened about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pilot, identified as Danny Thompson, of Wyndmere, was not hurt when he put the plane down about 8 miles northwest of Lidgerwood after developing a mechanical issue.

The left wing of the aircraft clipped the pole, also damaging the plane.