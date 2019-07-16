The City of Vesta will be hosting its annual V-Esta Day celebration this coming Wednesday (July 17).

The event, which is being held from 5-8 p.m. at the community hall, includes the serving of the community’s famous BBQ chicken. The meal is $10 for a half and $7 for a quarter. Takeouts will be available, and free delivery is offered in the city. Call (507) 829-9455 for more information.

In addition to the meal, the annual event includes the backseat driver contest, as well as a bean bag tournament.

A coins in the corn game will be held for the kids, and musical entertainment is being presented by Marles Berthelsen.

Root beer floats will be served, with a beer garden also available.

The public is invited to come to Vesta July 17 for V-Esta Day.