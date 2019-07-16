I came across the Minnesota law that states animals cannot be kept in vehicles in a manner that endangers their safety. I also came across certain cities’ laws that state you cannot idle your vehicle with the keys inside. Can you talk about pet safety, especially when the temperatures are high?

Minnesota law states that a person may not leave a dog or cat unattended in a standing or parked motor vehicle in a manner that endangers the health or safety of the pet.

A peace officer, a humane agent, a dog warden or a volunteer or professional member of a fire or rescue department may use reasonable force in order to enter a motor vehicle to remove a dog or cat.

Please use caution and always be alert to your pet’s safety and well-being.

Consider the following options:

• Leave your pet at home when possible.

• Have someone remain in the vehicle with the pet with the engine and the air conditioner running.

• Check with the business, as they may allow you to bring your pet in while shopping.

A study also found that cracking the windows had very little effect on the temperature rise inside the vehicle.

Do not leave your pet unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period, as it could cause a serious medical condition or death to your pet.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him via e-mail at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.