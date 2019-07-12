Oscar Priem and Myranda Houben, along with their son, Max, live in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Margraten is a large 65-acre American military cemetery located near Maastricht. It is a beautiful cemetery with a courtyard and a memorial tower that includes a chapel. The burial area is divided into 16 plots where lie 8,291 fallen.

Here in a land far from Hector lies the body of PFC Howard R. Dodge. Howard Dodge is among the American casualties. He served in the 75th Infantry Division, 291st Infantry Regiment.

According to military records, on May 21, 1945, he “experienced a critical situation which resulted in the loss of life.” No further information is available.

However, the most important piece of knowledge is that Howard Dodge leaves an American family to grieve his loss, as he is being honored by a Dutch family whose freedom he paid for with his life.

Oscar and Myranda wanted to instill in their son Max an appreciation for the soldiers who liberated their country and that the people of the Netherlands consider heroes. They chose to honor Howard Dodge as a way to express their gratefulness.

While the Priem family experiences satisfaction in caring for the United States war hero who died to save their country, over the years they yearned to make a connection with his family. They wanted to connect with the American family, so they would know that their loss was honored through the beautification of the resting place of their loved one.

From the Netherlands, Oscar worked diligently to locate the family. He contacted every library, town hall and mayor that had any connection to the Dodge family. The search for a family member turned to Renville County when Oscar contacted the Heritage of Renville, a community Facebook page. Believing it to represent Renville County, he looked for assistance.

While Howard Dodge, who was born Sept. 19, 1925, lived in Hector, the challenge to connect the Dutch family with Howard’s family seemed a worthwhile effort.

Many people contributed to the effort including Chris Dunsmore, commander of Adwell-Garvey Post 180 who assisted in research, as did Linda Balk of the Renville County museum and historical society and the Hector Historical Society.

Hours of online searches for the Dodge name and messages on Dodge Facebook pages did not result in success. Some contacted did not respond, and others who were related, refused to receive information about the family from the Netherlands.

There were responses from some who were inspired by the effort but were not related.

As months passed and the effort continued, success seemed unattainable.

The next effort was to make public the effort through area newspapers. A story of the search appeared in the Renville County Register, the Fairfax Standard-Gazette, the Hector News-Mirror and the Redwood Gazette.

Oscar Priem received an e-mail message from the United States June 18. Members of the Dodge family had read the article in the Redwood Gazette and contacted Howard Dodge’s brother, Homer, informing him of the search.

A granddaughter was asked to make contact with the Netherlands, and, using the e-mail provided, e-mailed Oscar. Oscar, Myranda and Max now have a name and the potential to share photographs and information with the family.

Homer Dodge, Howard’s last surviving sibling, had been very close to his brother and had visited Howard’s grave four times.

While it would have been a miraculous coincidence for Howard Dodge’s family to have encountered the Priem family as they brought flowers to the grave, it is no less of a miracle that someone saw the article in the newspaper and continued the effort that completed the circle.