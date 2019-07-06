Racing will be part of the summer in the area thanks to the efforts of Jerry Barber, who is the new owner and promoter of the Redwood Speedway.

Barber recently announced that the season would start this coming Sunday (July 7) at the racetrack on the grounds of the Redwood County Fair in Redwood Falls.

Racing action is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the gates opening at 4 p.m.

Admission to the night of racing is $12 for adults, $8 for those 12-17 and is free for those under age 12.

According to Barber, there will be several classes of cars racing each night, including IMCA sport compacts, hobbies, sport mods, stock cars, A mods and 305 sprints (which will be featured every other Sunday night starting July 7).

The current plan is to continue the racing season through Aug. 25, added Barber.

To learn more about the upcoming racing season, visit the Red-wood Speedway Facebook Page.