One of the priorities for the Redwood County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is to support start-up business and retain businesses within Redwood County.

The Redwood County EDA Board began discussing potential project ideas that would help carry out this priority. There were several ideas shared, but the one that really caught our attention was to implement a program in which businesses could access funding to complete a project that has been put off for one reason or another.

With the guidance of the EDA board, the Business Development Grant program was developed and approved by the county board of commissioners in March 2019. The purpose of the Business Development Grant program is to assist businesses in Redwood County with opportunities for development and growth.

Businesses have the opportunity to submit an application to the EDA for a project. Projects can be a number of things: capital improvements, equipment purchases or upgrades, construction, renovations, promotion of new product lines, blight, professional development or IT upgrades.

Applicants will be required to contribute a minimum of a one-to-one match from the business and/or other funds, with maximum of $3,000 awarded. Businesses which create or retain jobs or increase the revenue of the business will be given priority.

The grant guidelines and application can be found at redwoodcounty-mn.us or by contacting me.

Note, the application deadline is July 31, 2019.

Another way to support business development and retention in the county is to offer applicable workshops.

The Redwood County EDA is excited to partner with the Southwest Small Business Development Center for a three part workshop series, which is also supported by the Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism. Whether you are considering starting your own business or are an existing business, the workshops are free and open to anyone.

“What Makes a Good Business Plan?” is the first in the workshop series and scheduled for July 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Workshop participants will learn what a business plan is, why one is needed and what components should be included.

The second workshop “Show Me the Money: What Financial Information is Required in a Business Plan?” is scheduled for July 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will learn the importance of personal financial statement when it comes to starting a business, understand what financial documents should be included in a business plan and how to calculate start-up costs.

The final workshop “Preparing for your First Employee” is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will receive an overview of employee statuses and benefits, tips on identifying when it’s the right time to hire and steps to hiring your first employee.

Sessions will be held at the learning center, located within the Redwood County Government Center at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls.

Those interested are asked to register ahead of time at redwoodcounty-mn.us/services/eda/ or to contact me.

The Redwood County EDA is proud to serve as your local resource for business development and retention.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the business development grant or business workshop series, you are encouraged to contact me at (507) 637-1122 or Briana_m@co.redwood.mn.

– Briana Mumme serves as the Redwood County Economic Development Authority coordinator