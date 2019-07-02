Years from now, the 2018-19 athletic campaign at Redwood Valley will be remembered as one of the most prolific and successful group efforts in school history.

As someone who grew up around Cardinal athletics for decades, with a father who was not only a coach but the former athletic director at Redwood Valley, I can say without a doubt that I can never remember a year with so much overall success amongst both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

It started in the fall, as the Redwood Valley football team put together a memorable campaign that saw them go undefeated into the state quarterfinal. This was the first trip to state since 2004.

The Cardinals racked up a 10-0 record along the way that included a win over Jackson County Central for the first time in 15 years (a 7-0 road shutout), a Big South Conference title (the first for the school) and an unbelievable 31-30 win over Pipestone Area in the Section 3AA title game.

At state, Head Coach Matt Lundeen’s Cards battled number two seed Minneapolis North on the frozen tundra of New Ulm field to the bitter end before falling 20-12 on a late score by the Polars.

The Redwood Valley boys cross country team joined in on the fun by advancing to state as a team (a regular occurrence under long-time Head Coach Shawn Cilek) with a second place finish at the Section 3A meet. The Cards would go on to finish 16th as a team at state led by a 44th place finish from Jayson Peyerl. Mason Clark, Deon Estebo, Sam Kahnke, Xander Seaman, Sam Fox and Gavin Dow rounded out the Cardinal roster.

The Cards also advanced two runners individually on the girls’ side in freshman Catherine Buffie and seventh-grader Maddie LeSage. LeSage capped off a brilliant first season with a 43rd place finish, while Buffie would finish 74th.

The Cardinal volleyball team – while not advancing to state – also had a strong campaign, going 17-14 overall. The Cardinal girls reached the Section 3AA-South Sub-Section title game by upsetting JCC 3-2. It was the first win over the Huskies in more than 20 years. In the Sub-Section title game they would fall to eventual Section champion Marshall 3-1 in a competitive match.

The winter proved too be as much of a success if not more so than the fall.

The Cardinal girls basketball team put together a magical run through the Section 3AA postseason to reach state. The Cardinals (19-11) rallied from down 18 at home to JCC to defeat the Huskies, then upset Pipestone Area 41-38 in the Section 3AA Sub-Section title game. Next up was unbeaten Eden Valley-Watkins (26-0) in the Section 3AA title game where they dominated the second half en route to a 62-58 win and the Section 3AA title.

The fun wasn’t over, however, for Head Coach Taya Kockelman’s girls, as the Cards drew top-seed Roseau in the opening round of state. In an epic thriller held at Williams Arena, the Rams would watch an Amy Martius three at the buzzer fall just short, as Roseau would edge the Cards 75-74. The Cards would then fall 41-38 to Proctor, as sophomore Haley Garman surpassed 1,000 career points.

After a so-so regular season the Cardinal boys then joined in on the winter hype, as they dominated their way through the Section 3AA tournament as a four seed. The Cardinals (16-13) took down top-seed New London/Spicer 67-58 and crushed overmatched St. James Area 74-49 to win the Section 3AA title. At state, Head Coach Aaron Lindahl’s group would play competitively in losses to Perham (73-58) and Esko (66-56).

The Redwood-River Valley wrestlers put together a strong season as well, going 15-7 in duals before falling in the Section 3AA semifinals to number one seed Fairmont/MCW.

Individually the Badgers would send five wrestlers on to state in Kaleb Haase (35-5), Chad Maddock (30-8), Tayte Harazin (36-3), Omar Arredondo (27-17) and James Ploeger. Haase would finish fifth for the second straight season at 220 pounds, one point away from advancing to the state championship match. Harazin would finish with 137 career victories.

The Cardinal gymnasts also had a great season, placing fourth at the Section 3A meet (held in Redwood) and sending two gymnasts on to state in Emma Stevenson and Riley Franklin. Stevenson was second at the All-Around (34.55), and Franklin would advance with a fifth-place finish on bars. At state, Stevenson would perform even better, scoring a 34.6625 to place 22nd, while Franklin would finish 47th on bars.

In the spring, the Cards continued to shine, led by the boys and girls track programs. Head Coach Andy Regnier’s boys would claim another Section 3A True Team title in Pipestone and would place second at the Section 3A meet held in Luverne. The Cardinal boys and girls both claimed Sub-Section 3A East titles and the girls would finish third at the True Team meet and fifth at Sections.

Individually the Cards would send eight competitors on to state in Kyle Huhnerkoch, Haase, Jordan Mertens, Mason Clark, Jed Hansen, Hannah Schjenken, Sidney Beran, Alexa Steffl and Caitlyn Johnson. Haase and Huhnerkoch would accomplish the rare feat of competing in three state tournaments in the same calendar year.

Redwood Valley tennis standout Rikard Wilkens would cap things off with a remarkable 22-1 campaign that saw him not drop a single set until the Class A state championship match where he would fall to the top-seed Parker Law of Mounds Park Academy.

Congratulations to the Cardinal athletes, staff, coaches, athletic director Andy Ourada and all the parents for the successful 2018-19 run.

Many of the teams should be back for more in 2019-20, and, believe it or not, the fall sports season is right around the corner.