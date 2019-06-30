The Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project will be suspended and detours removed by the end of day Wednesday, July 3, 2019, weather permitting. Suspending the project will make it easier for visitors to access the Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant.

Slope repair work near the Tracy Golf Course is complete, and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove have been installed. Paving and shouldering operations are scheduled to be complete prior to project suspension. The project is scheduled to resume July 22, 2019, to complete rumble strips, seal coat and permanent striping. Work will be done under traffic using flagging operations.

The project includes the resurfacing of Highway 14 from Tracy to Revere.

The project also includes culvert repair, slope repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

For more information about the project, visit www.dot.state.mn.us.