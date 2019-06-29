It was a nice showing for the Redwood Falls women’s golf team at the recent 67th annual playing of the Gold/Silver Cup tournament held this year at the Marshall Golf Club.

Despite rainy, wet conditions (the players were allowed to pick, clean and place in the fairway), the Redwood group fired a 588 in the Gold Cup (net score) competition to place second behind Marshall (535). Tyler was third (604), Madison fourth (606), Hendricks fifth (609) and Granite Falls sixth (621).

Hendricks would capture the Silver Cup (handicap) with a score of 435 with Redwood finishing just four strokes out of first with a 439. Tyler was third with a 444, Marshallfourth (446), Granite Falls fifth (479) and Madison sixth (485).

Nancy Blanchard fired a solid round of 76 to earn medalist honors on her home track.

Individual scores for the Redwood team were unavailable.

The Redwood Falls Golf Club will host the annual Palmer Kise Invitational the weekend of July 13-14.