The summer reading program at the Dyckman Free Library is called “A Universe of Stories.” A very popular program event was the June 23 morning visit to Sleepy Eye by the Bell Museum’s traveling planetarium, the Exploradome. Held at the Event Center, due to the size of the Exploradome, four half-hour programs were enjoyed by a total of 140-plus children and adults. The next summer reading program event is the ZooMan at the library on Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m.