Three tornadoes were reported in southern Minnesota on Thursday, per the National Weather Service.

An EF-1 tornado happened in Redwood County near Redwood Falls and Wabasso. An EF-0 tornado occurred in Brown County. An EF-0 tornado was reported in Watonwan County near Godahl.

Storm clouds rolled into St. James prior to 7 p.m., causing storm sirens to sound.

The storms brought wind, rain, and also hail for a short amount of time.

The wind and rain damaged a turkey farm off of Highway 60 near St. James.

The Saint James Municipal Airport was also damaged due to the weather.

“Hangar # 1 was completely destroyed and hangar # 2 had a partial roof on the north east section of the building peeled back along with a security light being ripped from the building,” said the St. James Chamber of Commerce in a press release. “Hangar # 1 housed an airplane with was also damaged. The weather station at the airport is being evaluated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to determine if there was any damage to their equipment. Cost estimates are not available at this time and the city is working with its insurance company the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust to determine the value of the loss.”

The tornado reported in Watonwan County is the first reported since July 25th, 2015, per Tornado History Project.