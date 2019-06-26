Summer is in full swing at Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges (NWR).

Summer is in full swing at Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges (NWR). There are lots of great wildlife viewing opportunities at both refuges right now. It’s a great time to observe a wide variety of baby wildlife, and as the summer progresses a diversity of colorful wildflowers will dot the landscape of both refuges.

The Rydell NWR Visitor Center and Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association (FRGRRA) Nature Store will be open Thursdays through Mondays (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) this summer from 8:00am – 4:30pm.

Additionally, Refuge staff and members of the FRGRRA have several public activities already planned both at Rydell NWR and in surrounding communities.

Events scheduled at the Rydell NWR and Visitor’s Center include a Learning at the Lakes Program featuring live raptors from The Nature Connection on July 20, the Fourth Annual Youth Fishing Event on August 10, and a Learning at the Lakes Program featuring the Headwater Science Center on August 24. The FRGRRA will also have booths at the Polk and Red Lake county fairs.

For more information on these or upcoming events, call Tessa at the Rydell NWR Visitor Center at 218-687-2229 x21 or email her at internfrgrwra@gmail.com.

Information on these events will be spread via radio interviews, press releases, and flyers. Also, check out the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association’s Facebook page and the Rydell NWR website (www.fws.gov/refuge/rydell/) for more and updated information.

