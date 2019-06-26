This is how Mary Ann Boushee, Respiratory Therapy coordinator in Rehab Services, describes her RiverView experience: “I came here as a new graduate in 1988 with the intention of getting some experience and moving on, and here it is 30 years later.’’



Boushee, RRT, RPFT, AE-C, RT, has grown and accomplished much in her RiverView career, most recently, she was named Employee of the Month for March.

With an Associate of Applied Science degree from Northwest Technical College, Boushee not only started in the Respiratory Therapy Department in 1988 but she also moved to Crookston at that time. She and her husband, Troy, are originally from East Grand Forks. Troy owns a welding business in East Grand Forks. They have two sons: Jarid is married to Elisa. They have four children: Breanna (14), Kendra (13), Emilee (11), and Eli (8). Jordan and fiancé Tara are planning their wedding for next year.

“RiverView is a great place to raise your family,’’ she shared. “In addition, as an individual that has now had a role reversal and taken care of my parents, I could not have had a more caring and understanding group of coworkers supporting me. We spend so much of our lifetime at work, it is great to be at a workplace that you enjoy and you have your ‘work’ family too.’’

In her free time, Boushee enjoys going to their cabin at Lake of the Woods to fish, hunt and just relax. She also enjoys reading, something her mother instilled in her at a young age.

“It is a great honor to be nominated let alone receive employee of the month,’’ she shared of her recent honor. “So much of what we do here is our daily work duties but we are encouraged to expand our knowledge and share our expertise at different events or on committees. I encourage coworkers to get involved in these as you learn so much from others and in return are able to share your talents, and then along the way you get to make great friends too.

“I would recommend RiverView to any prospective employee as they allow you to grow in your profession and support you along the way.’’