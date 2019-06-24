Officials say a 38-year-old man who was a passenger in a Honda Civic died when the car collided with parked vehicles in West Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old man who was driving the car veered into the wrong lane and struck a parked pickup truck and pushed the truck into a parked car.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a Fargo hospital. His condition is not known.

The patrol says all three vehicles had extensive damage. The parked vehicles were not occupied at the time of the crash.

Names of the two men have not been released.