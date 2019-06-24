The concrete for the library’s outdoor programming/patio area is being poured as I write this

The concrete for the library’s outdoor programming/patio area is being poured as I write this. We wanted to do some ‘messy’ program-ming here at the library, but wanted to keep our carpets clean and in good appearance. We decided to have this concrete poured so we can do these types of activities outside. There will also eventually be some patio type furniture out there so you can have your lunch or read a book outside. This patio project, along with the Makerspace indoors, was made possible by a bequest from former library board member, Lola Robertson.

•Storytime is every Friday at 10 a.m. We usually read a couple of stories and then do an activity. This is open to any age.

•Movie Night is June 21 at 6 p.m. The movie is “How to Train Your Dragon 3.” As always, this is free and there will be popcorn and punch.

•Summer Reading activities are in full swing. There is a schedule of events at the library and on our Facebook page. It has been a blast so far. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

•The planetarium will be making an appearance in Sleepy Eye at the Event Center on June 25. There will be four 45 minute programs, starting at 9:30 a.m. You are welcome to come to all four programs or just one.

•The ZooMan will be at the library on July 11 at 10 a.m. He will have live animals and talk about animals in space.

•We are trying an Adult Game Night. The next on is Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m. NO KIDS ALLOWED!

•July 20 is the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The library will be hosting a discussion by David Jones that day at 10 a.m. His presentation is titled, “Apollo: Why We Went to the Moon.” This is a program for all ages.

•There will be another StoryWalk in South Park from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 25.

•The library will be closed on July 4th.

The library’s funding comes from two main sources: the City of Sleepy Eye and Brown County. The city contributes about 90% while the county is at 10%. Over the past three years, I along with the other four Brown County librarians have approached the commissioners each August to ask for a 5% increase in county funding for libraries. We have been very fortunate that they have agreed to these 5% increases. We will be doing this again on August 19. Usually at these types of budget meetings two or three people show up. That is not the case when it comes to libraries. We usually have 40 to 50 people show up in support of the increase we are asking for. If you would like to show your support that day, I’d greatly appreciate it.