Crookston Farmers Market opened their season June 20 at the Downtown Square and will be open Thursdays, with the exception of the week of July 4, from 4-7 p.m. through September.

The Power of Produce (PoP) club will open up for kids ages 0-18 and seniors 65 and older starting Thursday, June 27 with vouchers for free fruits and vegetables. Sign up at the PoP Club booth.