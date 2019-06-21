The Redwood Falls American Legion baseball team picked up its first win of the season with a recent 8-1 league win over GFW. The game was close throughout with Redwood Falls (2-2) picking up single runs in the second and sixth innings.

Heading into the seventh inning Redwood Falls held a slim 2-1 lead, but it was there that Redwood exploded for six runs aided by a series of walks and hits. The run support would be plenty for starting pitcher Kyle Lechner, as he went the distance giving up only one run and striking out 10 GFW batters.

Carter Guetter added two hits, one of which was a home run to kick off the scoring. The brother tandem of Cole and Carson Woodford had two hits, and Lechner had a two-run double in the seventh to blow open the game.

The Redwood Falls Legion team began its season recently in non-league action in Sleepy Eye. Redwood Falls struck first in the first inning, but Sleepy Eye would put up four runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. This would propel Sleepy Eye to a 12-6 victory.

All in all, six Redwood Falls pitchers saw time on the mound. Bryant Haas and Carter Johnson each threw scoreless innings for Redwood Falls. Lechner ended up taking the loss.

Jaden Van Hee led offensively with three hits, one of which was a double, and an RBI. Cole Woodford added two hits and an RBI, Alex Lang had two hits and Johnson added a double.

ACGC was the opponent for another non-league game held at Memorial Field. Redwood Falls once again gave up early runs and would play catch-up the entire game. A late rally made it interesting, but ACGC would hold on for a 9-8 victory.

Cade Schiller got the start for Redwood Falls on the mound and would suffer the loss giving up six runs in two innings of work.

Guetter had two doubles and an RBI, Cole Woodford added a triple and three RBI and Johnson drove in two runs himself.

Monday the team traveled to Welcome and notched an 11-2 non-league victory.

With the victory, Redwood Falls squares its record for the summer at 2-2.

Johnson was the winner on the mound for Redwood, as he tossed four innings, only giving up two runs on three hits.

The Redwood offense was led by Cole Woodford, Haas and Guetter. Woodford had four hits, three of which were doubles. Haas added another three hits to go along with his three RBI.

For the second consecutive game, Guetter hit a home run to drive in two runs. Redwood is back in action at home this Thursday with a league match-up against Hector-Buffalo Lake.