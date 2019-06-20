The Southwest Research and Outreach Center (SWROC) near Lamberton will hold its annual organic field day July 10, beginning at 9 a.m. The field day includes a trade show, field tour of organic research projects and presentations on organic farming.

The featured presentations and speakers are:

• Growing Organic Soybeans: Successes and Challenges by Carmen Fernholz, organic farmer and owner of A-Frame Farm in Madison

• Kernza®: A new perennial grain crop for organic transition and forage production by Mitch Hunter and Manbir Rakkar, who are U of M post-doctoral associates

• Integrating cover crops for soil health and grazing by Kathleen Delate, Extension organic specialist at Iowa State University

• Soil health in Minnesota – Anna Cates, state soil health specialist with the Minnesota Office for Soil Health

Registration and the trade show are from 9 until 9:45 a.m. The plot tour will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m. and speaker presentations at 12:45 p.m. The registration cost is $25 which includes refreshments, lunch and handouts. Those planning to attend may pre-register online at swroc.cfans.umn.edu or by calling (507) 752-7372.

Please pre-register by July 5 to help those planning the day to better accommodate for lunch.

In the event of inclement weather, check the SWROC Web site for weather-related announcements.