The summer reading program got off to a literal bang this week at the Watonwan County Library in St. James, as Scienceteller Joe Allen entertained over 25 kids in attendance with his mixture of storytelling and science experiments.

Saturday was the first day for the kids to sign up for the summer reading program, which has a theme this year of “Universe of Stories”. Many parents and grandparents brought their kids to the kickoff to see Allen entertain the audience.

A theater enthusiast from Minneapolis, Joe Allen takes his one man show all over Minneapolis, and is scheduled to perform around 45 times throughout the state at both libraries and schools. Being new to Minnesota, Allen enjoys getting to see new areas of the state, as well as share his passion of science with the younger crowd.

Allen shared a story about kids following an alien space ship, with many interactive science experiments weaved into the story. After the story, Allen showed the kids how the experiments were done, and gave them a chance to experience them on their own.





