Women’s Leadership Network raffling off locally built, trendy structure

The Crookston Area Chamber Women’s Leadership Network announces that they have joined the nationwide craze for “she-sheds.”

The Women’s Leadership Network is offering you a chance to win your very own. If you are looking for an adorable addition for your backyard to and enjoy your very own space, a she-shed might be just the ticket.

Beginning with the kickoff of ticket sales on Thursday, June 21 until the winning raffle ticket is drawn on Aug. 26 you will be able to purchase tickets to win a she-shed.

The 8 x 10 foot shed was built by Chamber members, Crookston Building Center and decorated by the Women’s Leadership Network with bright and airy decor from furniture to curtains, with enough room left over for you to add your own personal style.

Throughout the next two months there will be many opportunities to view the inside of the structure.

The launch of raffle ticket sales will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Crookston’s Hugo’s Family Marketplace parking lot and again on Friday, June 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the same location. Other scheduled viewing dates will be during the Polk County Fair July 11-13, Crookston’s Rockin’ Crazy Days July 18, Couples’ Golf Night at Minakwa on July 26 Farm to Table at the University of Minnesota Crookston on Aug. 9 and during Ox Cart Days Festival week in the First Community Credit Union parking lot.

Raffle tickets are $25, sponsored through the Crookston Aquatic Boosters, and may be purchased also during office hours at the Crookston Chamber office at 103 South Broadway.

Funds raised through raffle ticket sales will be used to support the Crookston Area Chamber and the efforts by the Women’s Leadership Network to empower women to develop into tomorrow’s leaders.

Keep an eye on the Chamber Facebook page for other potential viewing opportunities. For further information, contact the Crookston Chamber at 281.4320.