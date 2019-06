Tuesday, June 18th 6:00-8:00 p.m. Beer Tasting & Silent Auction- VFW

5:00-8:00 p.m. Button & Raffle Advance Ticket Sales- South Fork Golf Club

Wednesday, June 19th

5:30-7:00 p.m. Puppy Play Date, Dog Show- Unleashed Dog Park

Thursday, June 20th

10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friends of the St. James Library

5:00 p.m.- Rail Run Registration, Railroad Depot Museum

7:00-9:00 p.m.- Model Railroad Club Open House

7:00 p.m.- Kids Rail Run Half Mile Walk- Railroad Depot Museum

7:30 p.m.- Rail Run 4 Mile Walk- Railroad Depot Museum

7:45 p.m.- Adult 1 Mile Run- Railroad Depot Museum

8:00 p.m. Rail Run 4 Mile Run- Railroad Depot Musem

Friday, June 21st

10:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.- Friends of the Library Book Sale- St. James Library

12:00 p.m.- St. James Golf Invitational: Shot Gun Start- South Fork Golf Club- 11:00 am Registration

5:30-7:30 p.m.- Pork Chop Supper- VFW

5:30 p.m.- Dinner, Golf Ball Drop- South Fork Golf Club

8:00 p.m. -12:00 a.m.- Butch & Friends Karaoke- Eagles Club

Saturday, June 22

8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.- Rotary “Cakes for Kids”- VFW

8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.- Girls Softball Tournament- Johnson Field 14u

9:00 a.m.- Volleyball Tournament- South Fork Golf Course, 8 Teams, Single Elimination, Sign-up at South Fork, $16 Entry Fee

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.- Friends of the Library Book Sale- St. James Library

10:00 a.m.-3:00p.m.- Children’s Art Show- Community Building

10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.- St. James Area Foundation Meet and Greet- Community Building 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.- Classic Car Show- 1st Avenue South

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.- Railroad Depot Open House

10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.- Model Railroad Club Open House

11:00 a.m.- Eagle’s Auxiliary Burger Basket- Eagles Club

11:00 a.m.- Food Court, Railroad Avenue, Behind CCF Bank All School Reunion- High School Event Center -11:00 a.m.- Doors Open -12:00 p.m.- Meal- pre-registered Guests Only -1:00-1:30 p.m.- Program- No Charge

12:00 p.m.- Turtle Race Registration- First National Bank

12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.- Train and Trolley Rides- Railroad Avenue, Behind CCF Bank

12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.- Inflatable’s Fun Show- Railroad Avenue, Behind CCF Bank

12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.- Fire Truck Rides, Railroad Avenue, Behind CCF Bank

12:30 p.m.- Turtle Races- First National Bank

1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.- St. James Historical Society Open House

1:30 p.m.-Doughnut Eating Contest- Schmidt’s Bakery

2:00 p.m.- Meat Raffles- Eagles Club

6:00 p.m.- Gandy Dancer Parade

After Parade- Food Court- Railroad Avenue, Behind CCF Bank

After Parade- Schell’s Hoto Band, Railroad Avenue, Behind CCF Bank

After Parade- Over 60 Band- VFW

After Parade- 10 p.m.- Mariachi America 2000 Band- Plaza Jalisco 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.- Music “Steel Bridges”- Eagles Club