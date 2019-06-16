He is David Meine, State Patrol says.

A 21-year-old Crookston man involved in a serious crash early Sunday near downtown Crookston has been identified as David Joseph Meine, the Minnesota State Patrol reports. The State Patrol accident report indicates Meine suffered "non-life threatening" injuries. Reports indicate that after he was taken to RiverView Health by Crookston Area Ambulance Service, Meine was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for further treatment.

The call came in at 1:16 a.m. from Old Highway 75 near the intersection of South Main Street and adjacent to the Crookston Fire Department's south-end station, the State Patrol reports. Meine, driving a 2001 Ford F-250, turned west onto Old Highway 75, lost control, and struck the concrete railroad bridge pier, according to the State Patrol.

The accident report indicates that the pickup's airbag deployed, and that Meine was not wearing his seat belt. The accident report also indicates that alcohol was involved.

Assisting at the scene were Crookston Police, Crookston Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Crookston Area Ambulance Service.