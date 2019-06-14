When the Minnesota boys high-school state tennis tournament came to an end June 7, Rikard Wilkens of Redwood Valley High School walked out with a second-place medal in Class A.

Having rolled through the tournament and into the finals, Wilkens faced off against Parker Law who had also easily rolled through the tournament to get to the Class A finals.

In the end, Law would claim the title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Wilkens.

According to Justin Timm, Redwood Valley boys tennis head coach, Wilkens played very well overall throughout the tournament having defeated the number three seed in the semifinals match by a 6-1, 6-0 score. He then entered the finals match against a player Timm described as an “experienced” opponent.

“Richard played one of his best matches in the final, but Parker Law showed his experience and skill winning 6-1, 6-1. The match was much closer than the final score, nearly every game went 30-40 or deuce,” said Timm. “Law is very powerful and long. He is 6’6” and very skilled. Both players represented Class A well and played with excellent poise and class. Regardless of the score (Wilkens) played hard and the moment was not too big for him, Law is just an excellent player with senior experience that played well and arguable his best match of the tournament. Richard caused him to raise his level even further.”

Timm added for him it has been one of the treats of his career to coach Wilkens.

“He is a class act. Several parents and fellow coaches as well as fans and players commented on how he plays tennis the right way, always giving great effort and showing respect for the game and for his opponents,” said Timm. “We are glad to have had such a great experience with him and wish him the best of luck in the future.”