State Patrol says van driver was trying to make a u-turn and was struck by semi on U.S. Highway 2.

The driver of a van appears to have escaped serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a semi on U.S. Highway 2 Wednesday in Knute Township of Polk County, south of McIntosh and Erskine.

The Minnesota State Patrol received the call minutes after 10 a.m. According to their report, John Patrick Mooney, 67, of Hillsboro, North Dakota was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express van eastbound on the shoulder of Highway 2 at the intersection of 240th Ave. SE when he attempted to make a u-turn. That's when the van was struck at a right-angle by a 2004 Freightliner driven eastbound on Highway 2 by Bradley Todd Kleeb, 55, of Bemidji.

Mooney was taken by Essentia Ambulance to Essentia Health in Fosston with what was described as non-life threatening injuries. Kleeb was unhurt. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Erskine Fire Department assisted at the scene.