On Tuesday evening, the Montevideo Police Civil Service Commission chose MPD officer Ken Schule to be the department’s new Chief of Police.

On Tuesday evening, the Montevideo Police Civil Service Commission chose MPD officer Ken Schule to be the department’s new Chief of Police. Schule faced a field of three other very qualified candidates for the position, which was vacated upon the resignation of former Chief of Police Adam Christopher in January.

On Monday, a community Meet & greet with candidates Bill Bolt, Fawn Krosch, Dmitri Ikonitski, and Schule was held at the Community Center. The event was well attended and city residents had the opportunity to speak with each candidate and hear their thoughts on issues that are important to the people of Montevideo.

A candidate bus tour of the community was held on Tuesday morning, followed by a luncheon at the River Crest Golf Course. Final candidate interviews were held that afternoon, after which the commission deliberated and made their decision to choose Schule.

During a phone interview conducted Wednesday morning, Schule was both happy and relieved that the process is over.

For myself, I’m ecstatic!” he said. “It feels like a hundred pound weight is off of my shoulders!”

Schule is ready to begin this new phase of his career, as well as making positive changes with the department. He said: “We are looking at some upcoming promotions within the department, as well as assigning a new resource officer to the school district.

“We are looking at more training opportunities for our officers, and we hope to be fully staffed by fall. We will once again have a full time investigator, which we haven’t had recently due to budget cuts. It’s time to get busy!”

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Police Civil Service Commission said the following:

“The Montevideo Police Civil Service Commission, via a unanimous vote at a meeting held on 6/11/2019, has offered the position of Montevideo Police Chief to, and to negotiate the terms of employment with, Montevideo Interim Police Chief Ken Schule contingent upon the completion of the required City backgrounding process and fit-for-duty physical. The commission conducted in-person interviews with our four finalists on 6/11/2019 and was assisted by Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson and 6W Community Corrections Director Midge Christianson as external advisors and subject matter experts, in addition to Interim City Manager Rick Almich and Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources. The three-member commission is comprised of local residents Chris Weber, Steve Beals, and Scott Marquardt.

Ken Schule embodies the core values, leadership attributes and style, experience, and managerial acumen which we believe is the best fit to lead our Police Department into the future. In addition to having a critically important trusted rapport with the police department officers and staff, Ken has built high-value important relationships with key partners in other local, regional, and statewide law enforcement agencies, in addition to other partners and stakeholders in the region’s criminal justice system, and with local residents and businesses.

The commission would like to give a huge shout-out and thank you to the amazing officers and staff of the Montevideo Police Department. We are very proud of these dedicated professionals and how they serve our residents, businesses, and property owners with the utmost integrity and compassion. We thank them for their perseverance and flexibility during this time of transition.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!