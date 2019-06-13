This past Friday night when I arrived at the Krause home I was pleasantly surprised to see one of my progeny reading a book. While it is not that rare of an event, it is only a few weeks into their summer vacation, and yet there it was.

Earlier in the day my best half took them to the library, and there they were able to select reading material to their heart’s content, and then they brought it all home. There were also a couple of other bags filled with items my Martha and Gideon had been given. Within those bags was a variety of things being offered as a way to encourage them to read during the coming weeks as part of the summer reading program.

I love the summer reading program at the library and recall fondly the chance I had to be part of it during my growing up years. The summer reading program not only opens up a wonderful world by encouraging youth to read books, but it also has proven to help students who have made progress during the school year they just completed to maintain at least some of what they have learned.

During the coming weeks, the library is offering a variety of programs for youth of all ages through the program, based on the theme “Show Time at Your Library.” The program includes Story Time for those from birth to Kindergarten, Adventure Club for kids in Kindergarten through Grade 4, crafts for kids of all ages (including guest artists) and movies throughout the week, and it also offers incentives for those who reach certain reading goals.

Although sign-up for the program began just after the local school year came to an end and programming has already been going on for some a while, there is still time for you to sign up your kids for the summer reading program.

Also, each day from 3-4 p.m. a free snack is being offered to those kids at the library.

So, stop by the library and talk with Jill about getting involved, and find out just how much is going on through this year’s program.

There are lots of other events and special shows going on this summer.

Be sure to find out about the youth art show that is going to be taking place later this summer.

Speaking of shows, Paul Imholte, a musician, is going to be performing a concert tonight (June 13) starting at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The concert is for all ages and includes him playing hammered dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, mandola, mountain dulcimer, cello, viola, autoharp (pretty much anything with strings), harmonica, jaw harp and spoons. This concert should be a lot of fun, and so I hope to see you there tonight.

Happy reading all summer long.