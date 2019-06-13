The Redwood County Council of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Riders will hold its last meeting of the 2018-19 year at the Lucan community center today (June 13).

There will be a Redwood County flag disposal service at 6 p.m.

The public, including children, is encouraged to attend this short but impressive ceremony on the proper way to dispose of our country’s flag.

Following the ceremony, there will be a potluck supper inside. Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert. Everything else will be furnished.

After the meal a joint meeting will be held and then individual meetings.

