Superpumper in Crookston has made a donation to Crookston Special Olympics. Pictured at the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) in Crookston are, left to right, Austin Briggs, Mitchel Klein, Superpumper Manager Tiffany Briggs, Special Olympics Head Coach Kim Hassel, Tom Anderson and Kelly Bertils. Not pictured is Assistant Coach Sabrina Contreras.