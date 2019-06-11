Dennis Larson, representing the newly-renamed River Crest Golf Course in Montevideo, appeared before the Montevideo City Council on Monday evening.

Dennis Larson, representing the newly-renamed River Crest Golf Course in Montevideo, appeared before the Montevideo City Council on Monday evening. Larson was seeking the city’s help with certain day-to-day operational aspects of the course which need to be taken care of.

Larson said: “What we’d like would be for the city to do some donations at the golf course, meaning for trimming trees, mowing, or patching some asphalt. I’m not here seeking any dollars, but we would like the city to consider assisting us to getting the course to the condition it needs to be in, in order to attract and keep people in the community.”

