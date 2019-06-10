US News & World Report ranks 416 Minnesota high schools, puts TRF at 159 and CHS at 202

Crookston High School is the second-ranked high school in the region, behind only Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, according to rankings tabulated by US News & World Report.

That’s the word from Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson. Although US News & World Report doesn’t send out news releases on its national and state-level high school rankings as it does with its college rankings, Olson said US News & World Report released its latest high school rankings, and the first-year Crookston superintendent dug into the numbers to find out more.

What he learned was that among 416 high schools ranked by the publication in Minnesota, Lincoln High School in Thief River earned the highest ranking among schools in this area, at #159. Crookston High School was next at #202, followed by Fisher High School at #249, and Fertile-Beltrami High School at #266. A category that includes schools ranked from #283 to #416 in Minnesota includes East Grand Forks, Red Lake Falls and Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, Olson said.

US News & World Report’s criteria includes things like proficiency, college readiness, graduation rates, standardized test scores, rate of Advanced Placement (AP) exams passed, and the number of college offerings for students.

“We’ll get them next year,” Olson said of Lincoln High School in Thief River.