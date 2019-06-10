Manager says she’ll find out the reason why Tuesday

The Dollar Tree store in Crookston is set to close August 1 according to a note on the door by Regional Manager Jason Robertson.

One employee told the Times that they weren’t given a reason why the store was closing, but that inventory would be decreasing until their closing date.

“We go over our projected sales daily, sometimes even more on the weekend,” explained Jessica, a Crookston store manager. “We will find out tomorrow (Tuesday) what the reason is why we are closing.”

Dollar Tree Crookston, located on Sahlstrom Drive near Walmart, is owned by Dollar Tree, Inc. which announced in March that it plans to convert about 200 Family Dollar stores into Dollar Tree stores and close up to 390 additional Family Dollar stores.