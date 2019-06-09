Living Well with Chronic Conditions consists of six classes which will be held every Wednesday for six weeks.

Classes will begin July 3 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls from 1-3:30 p.m.

Chronic Conditions include arthritis, lung disease, diabetes, depression or anxiety.

Managing a chronic condition can improve one’s health and quality of life.

Topics include nutrition, exercise, medication use, pain management, emotions and communicating with medical providers.

For information or to register contact Ann LeBrun, Redwood County coordinator at A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota at (507) 627-1016.

This program is free to attend. However donations will be accepted.