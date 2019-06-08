One stroke made the Sleepy Eye United golfers the Section 2A Runners-up and the Springfield Tigers the Champions—along with a trip to the State Tournament.

One stroke made the Sleepy Eye United golfers the Section 2A Runners-up and the Springfield Tigers the Champions—along with a trip to the State Tournament. The two teams have a fun rivalry going, but Springfield ended Sleepy Eye’s three-year state tournament tradition with a score of 659 to Sleepy Eye United’s 660.

Section 2A playoffs included girls day one on Tuesday, May 28 and boys on Thursday, May 30. Round two of Section play was on Monday, June 3, for both boys and girls. The meet was played at North Links Golf Course in Mankato.

Two Sleepy Eye golfers—Andrew Neid and Logan Netzke—qualified individually and will make the trip to the State Tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 11 and 12.

Both bring state tournament experience, each playing in two previous state tournaments with their team.

Sleepy Eye United’s Ashtyn Tauer ended her high school golf career with a seventh place Section finish.