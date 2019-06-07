The public is invited to a community meet-and-greet event on Monday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Montevideo Community Center to meet the Montevideo Police Chief finalists.

Finalists for Montevideo Police Chief include Fawn Krosch, Bill Bolt, Dmitri Ikonitski and Kenneth Schule.

