Students applying to Ridgewater College now have one more reason to consider the regional community and technical college a great choice.

Effective as of June 1, Ridgewater will no longer charge the $20 application fee.

The decision comes after much internal discussion about reducing student barriers to higher education.

“We want to encourage all prospective students to submit an application and connect with our advisors to help them make the right decision for their education and career. Our students come from a wide range of economic situations, and we don’t want an application fee to discourage anyone from considering Ridgewater as their college of choice,” said Craig Johnson, president of Ridgewater College.

Ridgewater College is participating in Minnesota State week June 24-28, with extended hours Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. to help students navigate the college process.

Academic advisors, financial aid and admissions personnel will be available to help students start and complete the process of applying to Ridgewater. Events will be held on the Willmar Campus June 25 and the Hutchinson Campus June 26.

Find more information online at www.ridgewater.edu.