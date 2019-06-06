During the evening of June 5, 2019 around 9:35 p.m. the Montevideo Police Department, Montevideo Fire Department and Chippewa County Montevideo Ambulance were dispatched to a motorcycle collision and fire at Second Street and Black Oak Avenue.

During the evening of June 5, 2019 around 9:35 p.m. the Montevideo Police Department, Montevideo Fire Department and Chippewa County Montevideo Ambulance were dispatched to a motorcycle collision and fire at Second Street and Black Oak Avenue. Upon arrival Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the driver of a motorcycle who was later identified as Mario Issac Salazar 27 of Montevideo. It was determined that the motorcycle traveled off of Second Street across the boulevard and onto a private residence yard.

Salazar was transported to the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Salazar has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiners office in Anoka pending autopsy.