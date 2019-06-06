The beginning of the third cohort for LINC Redwood County will be kicking off in September 2019. LINC Redwood County is a nine-month program put on by University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality and Redwood County.

The program runs from September through May, meeting on the second Tuesday of each month and consists of 24 participants. Those who live, work or worship in Redwood County or have a child attending a Redwood County school may apply to be selected as a participant. The LINC board of directors selects qualifying candidates from the applications based on a diverse representation and a demonstrated interest in the future of the county.

Each monthly session consists of an educational program in the morning focusing on the different aspects of leadership, creating positive relationships, followership, ethics, cultural awareness and much more. The afternoon is spent touring local businesses, historic places, farms and unique assets in the county.

On the tours, the group learns how these places benefit Redwood County and the important role they play for everyone living within the county. The group meets in different communities and covers the entire geography of Redwood County.

The cost of the program is $450, which includes one’s education and lunch per session. This breaks down to $50 per session. Tuition assistance of $200 is available for consideration and should be noted at the time an application is submitted.

Those involved in LINC also know sometimes asking an employer to help cover all or a portion of the tuition may be difficult. To help, a “Convince Your Boss to Participate in LINC Redwood County” e-mail template has been created.

This provides an overview of the program and the participant benefits.

More information and videos can be reviewed within the LINC Redwood County Web site at lincredwoodcounty.org.

Applications for the 2019-20 cohort are being accepted until July 15, 2019.

– Submitted photo