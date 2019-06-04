The month of May is national Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year, local fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students submitted posters to help raise awareness for Mental Health.

Local students from St. Paul’s Lutheran School, St. James, Butterfield-Odin, Madelia and St. Mary’s were given the opportunity to submit their work.

Submitted works included a variety of mental health topics and disorders in order to raise awareness.

In year’s prior, winners were announced and sent to 4-H, and then the state fair.

May has been honored as Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949, and is represented by the color green.

The World Health Organization estimates that one in four people around the globe will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point, with an estimated 450 million people worldwide around the globe suffering from such conditions.