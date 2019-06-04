The Redwood Valley track teams will be sending 10 individuals on to the Class A state meet following action Thursday afternoon at the Section 3A meet, which was held in Luverne.

The Redwood Valley boys capped off a tremendous 2019 campaign – that included a Section 3A True Team title – with a second-place finish overall. The Cardinals finished just behind LQPV/DB (81-79) in the 21-team event.

Senior Kyle Huhnerkoch dominated the triple jump, winning easily with a leap of 43’. He also added a fifth-place finish in the 200 meter dash (23.73) and was part of the fifth-place 4x100 relay team along with Maverick Goblirsch, Jed Hansen and Aeneas Pacheco that recorded a season best (45.35).

Junior Jordan Mertens tied a season best 6’1” in the high jump to earn a second-place finish and advance on to state. He also just missed out in the triple jump with a third-place finish (42’ 4 1/4”) and was fourth in the long jump (20’ 2 3/4”).

Junior Kaleb Haase advanced to state in the discus with a second-place finish (133’ 5”) and was fourth in the shot put (46’ 5 1/2”). Mason Clark earned a trip to state in the 800 meter dash, as he finished second with a personal best time of 2:03.31. He narrowly missed out in the 4x800 along with teammates Jayson Peyerl, Xander Seaman and Deon Estebo placing third (8:32.03).

Jed Hansen tied a career best 12’3” in the pole vault to earn a second-place finish and a trip to state. Luke Grannes was sixth in the pole vault with a season best 11’9”, Peyerl was sixth in the 3,200 (10:48.35), the 4x400 team of Goblirsch, Seaman, Clark and Estebo was eighth (3:42.08) and Gustav Lomotey was ninth in the triple jump with a season best leap of 39’.

“It was a great day for the guys with a number of kids getting PRs and outperforming their seeds,” Coach Andy Regnier said. “We just missed out on winning a Section title, but overall it was a really solid effort.”

The Redwood Valley girls also had a strong performance, finishing fifth as a team with 51 team points. A strong Luverne team rolled to the title on their home track over Canby /Minneota and JCC.

Sophomore Hannah Schjenken led the way qualifying in two events and just missing out in two more. She was part of the winning 4x100 relay team along with Alexa Steffl, Sidney Beran and Caitlyn Johnson, as the foursome ran a season best time of 51.50.

In the high jump, she got involved in an epic jump-off for the second-place spot with Avery Bartunek of LQPV/DB. The duo went 13 jumps against each other, tieing on the first 12 before she was able to clear 5’1” and take second place.

In the 200 meter dash she missed out on qualifying for state in the slimmest of margins, finishing third with a 27.03. The second place girl record a 27.02 and the champion a 27.01. She also added a fifth in the 100 meter dash (13.21).

Seventh-grader Maddie LeSage came close in the 3,200, placing third with a time of 12:09.15, and Steffl was fourth in the 100 meter hurdles (16.71), fourth in the triple jump (34’ 10”) and seventh in the long jump (15’ 5”).

Beran added an eighth-place finish in the triple jump (33’ 6”).

“Hannah had a great day, her battle in the high jump was priceless,” Regnier said. “The girls had a nice showing and a great year overall.”

The Cardinals will now gear up for state which takes place June 7-8 at Hamline University.