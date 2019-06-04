Want to know more about Medicare?

Want to know more about Medicare? Join the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging Northwest Regional Development Commission’s Senior LinkAge Line at the Crookston Public Library at 110 North Ash Street from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 to find out.

There is no fee for this informational Medicare class and useful reference materials. Registration is not required.

Senior LinkAge Line® will provide a complete overview of Medicare, including what is covered under Parts A & B, enrollment guidelines, Minnesota options, Advantage plans (Part C), and Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D). Additional information is provided for eligibility, how and when to enroll, drug plan costs, choosing a drug plan, prescription assistance programs, and fighting Medicare fraud.

Senior LinkAge Line® is the State Health Insurance Assistance (SHIP) for Minnesota as designated by the Centers for Medicare Services.

For more information, please contact the Senior LinkAge Line® at (800) 333-2433.