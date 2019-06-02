After two 911 calls, male was found deceased by curbside at Fosston intersection.

A man died early Sunday in Fosston after an apparent assault at an intersection in that eastern Polk County city, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.



His identity has not yet been publicly released, pending notification of relatives.



Nicholas Hauge, 29, of Fergus Falls was arrested and transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.



According to the PCSO, the incident began to unfold around 3:44 a.m. Sunday, June 2 in Fosston. A 911 call came into dispatch regarding an assault on 8th St. NW near the intersection of North Mark Ave. A second 911 call subsequently came in from a different residence near the same intersection, with the caller saying someone was trying to break into the residence. When deputies arrived, one male was observed standing near the intersection and another male was laying by the curbside, not breathing. Deputies attempted CPR and paramedics from Essentia Health in Fosston also arrived and began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced deceased. The man standing near the intersection, Hauge, was taken into custody.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was contacted and helped process the scene. The deceased man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.



The PCSO reports that there is no evidence indicating a continued threat to the public. The PCSO also reports that there is no information indicating a firearm was involved in the incident.



The investigation continues.



The Fosston Fire Department assisted at the scene.